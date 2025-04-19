Asiana Airlines criticised for mislabeling Ukrainian cities as Russian on in-flight map

Asiana Airlines is facing backlash after its in-flight entertainment system incorrectly showed Ukrainian cities Dnipro (formerly Dniepropetrovsk) and Donetsk as part of Russia. The error was highlighted by Ukrainian passenger Yuliana Romaniv, who posted a photo online, calling the mistake “heartbreaking” and painful for those affected by the war.

Social media users condemned the mislabeling, accusing the airline of appearing to side with Russia. Asiana clarified that the issue is limited to the in-flight system and not its official website. The airline has asked its software provider, a Panasonic unit, to fix the map.

The controversy comes amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, with Donetsk under Russian occupation but still internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.