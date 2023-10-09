Asian One Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan suffers brake failure on take-off

On 9 October, a Asian One Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan (registered PK-LTF) suffered a brake failure while attempting to take off from Kenyam Airport, Papua Mountains, Indonesia. The aircraft ended up next to the runway, in soft ground.

Confirming the incident, Nduga Regency Police Chief, Commissioner VJ Parapaga, stated, “It is indeed true that an accident occurred involving an Asian One aircraft shortly before it was scheduled to depart for Timika. The incident was a result of brake failure, and fortunately, there were no casualties.”

Asian One Air is an airline based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

