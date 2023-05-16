As aircraft become larger and more dense, average number of seats per flight has risen by 46% over last 20 years

With airlines buying larger aircraft and adding more seats to their current jets, aviation analytics firm Cirium has revealed the increase in the average number of seats per flight in the last 20 years.

Cirium Data

The average number of seats on flights from Europe has increased by 16% over the last decade and increased by 46% since 2003

over the last decade and since 2003 The average number of seats on flights from the UK has increased by 18% since 2013, and by 44% since 2003

since 2013, and by since 2003 The increased capacity has been driven both by the introduction of larger aircraft and the densification of existing aircraft, by reducing legroom and sometimes seat width, and adding more seats

On narrowbody aircraft departing Europe, the average number of seats per flight has increased by 9% since 2013 and 24% since 2003

since 2013 and since 2003 On widebody aircraft departing Europe, the average number of seats per flight has increased by 5% since 2013 and 10% since 2003, as larger aircraft such as the A380 have been launched to meet increased passenger demand

since 2013 and since 2003, as larger aircraft such as the A380 have been launched to meet increased passenger demand Looking at European flights operated by the Airbus A320, the world’s most popular short-haul aircraft, the average number of seats has increased by 5% in the last 10 years and 15% in the last 20 years, as airlines reconfigure their jets to add more capacity.

*data based on August departures (peak summer)