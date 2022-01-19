‘Fly Arna’, Armenia’s national airline, unveils visual brand identity

The colours of the logo are inspired by the Armenian flag and the design reflects constant mobility.

‘Fly Arna’ signifies a new era in the growth of the Armenian aviation sector and will contribute to the nation’s tourism, hospitality, and business sectors.

The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today revealed the visual brand identity of ‘Fly Arna’, Armenia’s national airline to be launched by their joint venture company.

The brand name ‘Arna’ is derived from the company’s official name ‘Armenian National Airlines’ with ‘AR’ taken from Armenian, ‘N’ from National and ‘A’ from Airlines. Chosen following a public competition, the name ‘Fly Arna’ was identified to be most inclusive and reflective of the spirit of the joint venture company to transform the aviation sector of the country.

With its colours inspired by the Armenia flag, the ‘Fly Arna’ logo and brand identity was designed to reflect the young, modern and value-driven national airline that strives to become the most accessible and sensible choice for air travel in Armenia and beyond. Its brand values are Ambition – to motivate to build and grow the airline; Persistence – to build services that deliver real and tangible value to customers, and Innovation – to inspire creative solutions that help keep a competitive edge while remaining practical and efficient.

Inspired by the logo and the brand ethos, ‘Fly Arna’ aircraft livery reflects clarity and a forward-looking airline that is always on the move, with the letter “A” creatively displayed at the aircraft tail. The bright outlook in the brand identity will also be reflected through the aircraft interior, staff uniforms and across all customer touchpoints.

David Papazian, CEO of ANIF, said: “Fly Arna’s brand identity is truly reflective of the inspiring spirit and ethos of Armenia. This is highlighted by the involvement of the public in deciding the name of the colours used for the brand identity and the values that Fly Arna will promote. Today’s unveiling of Fly Arna’s visual identity is an inspiring move that brings us one step closer towards the launch of the airline.”

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “Fly Arna’s visual identity launch is an important progress in the journey towards the launch of the airline. This step also marks the beginning of a new era in the growth of Armenia’s aviation sector, not only contributing to the country’s economic growth but providing its people with a reliable and value for money experience. We look forward to its rollout in the coming weeks.”

‘Fly Arna’ follows Air Arabia Group’s successful low-cost business model, taking Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan as its base. The Airline Operation Certificate (AOC) process has started and more details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced in due course.

ANIF and Air Arabia Group announced the launch of Armenia’s new national airline in July 2021 followed by the reveal of the airline name in September 2021 following hundreds of suggestions from participants.

Welcome to Fly Arna, Armenia’s low-cost airline offering affordable flights to wonderful destinations. Taking off to you soon! pic.twitter.com/QO8YW4LZNZ — Fly Arna (@Fly_Arna) January 14, 2022

Yerevan, Armenia; January 14, 2022