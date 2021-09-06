Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes domestic flights

A leading Afghan airline, Ariana Afghan Airlines, told AFP on Friday that it was resuming domestic flights, nearly three weeks after the Taliban took control of the country.

“We have received the green light from the Taliban and the aviation authorities and we plan to resume flights today,” Tamim Ahmadi, an official with the national airline told AFP.

Flights resumed on Sunday from Kabul to three regional capitals: Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar. Kabul Airport has been reopened with the assistance of Qatar.

Another Afghan airline, Kam Air, which flies internationally, still hasn’t announced its future plans. Many of its aircraft are stored outside of the country.