BOC Aviation has purchased five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and signed long-term lease agreements with Dominican Republic’s flagship carrier Arajet. The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, will be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

BOC Aviation CEO Steven Townend highlighted the deal as part of the company’s fleet expansion strategy, while Arajet CEO Victor Pacheco emphasised the partnership’s role in strengthening the airline’s regional presence.