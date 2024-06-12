Arajet (Dominican Republic) expands with 10th Boeing 737 MAX to boost international routes

Arajet has taken delivery of its 10th Boeing 737 MAX, enhancing its fuel-efficient fleet to support expansion across North and South America. The new 737-8, adorned with a special Dominican ribbon, symbolises the carrier’s commitment to offering affordable travel and increasing connectivity within the Americas.

Since its inception in 2022, Arajet has expanded rapidly, now flying to 23 destinations in 16 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. The airline, recognised as the Startup Airline of the Year at the 2023 World Aviation Summit, plans to more than double its routes in the coming years.

“The addition of this aircraft helps us connect more destinations at the lowest possible prices,” said Victor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet.

With the capability to fly up to 3,500 nautical miles, the 737-8 allows Arajet to operate some of the longest routes in the region, linking the Caribbean efficiently to both North and South America. The aircraft’s advanced technology reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% and cuts noise footprint by 50%.

“The 737 MAX’s efficiency supports Arajet’s mission of providing safe, affordable travel,” said Mike Wilson, Boeing’s vice president of Commercial Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Boeing predicts a strong demand for single-aisle jets in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next 20 years, aligning with Arajet’s expansion strategy.