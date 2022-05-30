Antonov Airlines safely flies vital power plant components from Slovenia to Nigeria

Antonov Airlines working with Chapman Freeborn Germany has successfully completed three AN-124-100 flights to transport a new mobile gas power plant generator and associated equipment from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Kano, Nigeria.

The delivered cargo, including generator, turbine and additional equipment, weighed about 200 tonnes. The project has been a year in the making.

“The entire Antonov team, from commercial to operational, route planning, and load planning, worked closely with our client and agents to ensure the safe delivery of this important cargo, which will support energy needs in Nigeria,” said Eugene Kiva, Commercial Executive, Antonov Airlines.

“Our professional flight crew and technical staff ensured the flights went smoothly and the cargo arrived safely and on time ready to serve its humanitarian needs.”

Ukraine-owned Antonov continues to fly worldwide, prioritising flights for the Ukrainian government, the Strategic Airlift International Solution (SALIS), and humanitarian missions.

Antonov Airlines, a world leader in heavy lift transportations, is also handling commercial flights using its fleet of five AN-124-100s.

“We continue to operate despite the challenges we have faced after the Russian invasion and the damage they caused to our Gostomel home base and some of our aircraft,” said Levgen Gavrylov, Acting Director General of ANTONOV Company.

“The services responsible for planning the transportation and maintenance of aircraft have been temporarily relocated to Leipzig, Germany.

“This allows us to ensure the further safe operation of Antonov fleet aircraft,” he emphasised.