AnimaWings to connect Stockholm and Bucharest with new direct route

Romanian airline AnimaWings will launch a new direct route between Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) and Bucharest (OTP), starting March 2, 2025. The route will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, using Airbus A220 aircraft, featuring 137 seats, including 12 in business class.

This marks AnimaWings’ establishment at Stockholm Arlanda, enhancing connectivity between Sweden and Romania while supporting demand for international travel. The initiative aligns with Swedavia’s goal of fostering business, leisure, and family travel connections.

AnimaWings, known for its modern fleet and high-quality service, aims to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two countries.