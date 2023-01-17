ANA resumes two weekly flights between Tokyo Narita and Brussels Airport from Summer 2023

ANA – All Nippon Airways today announced its plans to resume two weekly direct flights between Tokyo Narita, Japan and Brussels, Belgium. The flight will be operated on Wednesday and Saturday by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner equipped with three travel classes: business, premium economy and economy class.

As from 26 March 2023 until 28 October (Summer 2023), the Japanese airline will operate the following schedule; all times local:

NH232 Brussels – Tokyo Narita (21:10 – 17:45 +1)

NH231 Tokyo Narita – Brussels (10:50 – 18:30)

General Manager of ANA Brussels Keiichi Ueda said: “we are proud to resume the only direct service between Brussels and Tokyo. We will continue to play a role in strengthening the relationship between Japan and Belgium to develop new business opportunities.”

Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist added: “we are delighted that ANA will recommence flights to Brussels Airport after only a short absence. It confirms our excellence and long-lasting relationship and the important links between Japan and Brussels, the capital of Europe.”