Relaunch of Munich-Tokyo service: All Nippon Airways is back in Bavaria

Japan’s largest airline ANA and member of the Star Alliance, is returning to Munich Airport after a pandemic-related break. With the start of the summer flight schedule, the 5-star airline is thus resuming its nonstop connection from Munich to Tokyo’s city-near Haneda Airport. Initially, the route is operated three times a week by Boeing 787. Munich is ANA’s only year-round destination in Europe to be relaunched this summer.

Thomas Kube, Head of Route & Passenger Development at Munich Airport, states: “We are very proud that ANA, the Japanese market leader, is once again connecting the Japanese metropolis of Tokyo with the Bavarian capital on March 28, 2023 – almost on the same day after a three-year absence. This is very good news for Bavaria as a business and tourism location and for the mutual exchange between the two nations.”

Munich – March 28, 2023