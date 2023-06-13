Perth – Tokyo flights return with All Nippon Airways (ANA)

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will resume its Perth-Tokyo flights, with bookings for the service starting today. The flights will operate three times per week, beginning on October 29, 2023.

ANA’s Perth-Tokyo route was previously popular for both outbound and inbound travellers when it first launched in 2019. Perth Airport’s Acting CEO, Kate Holsgrove, sees ANA’s return as a significant step in rebuilding international aviation connections and anticipates high demand for the route. The airport aims to work closely with ANA to eventually establish a daily service throughout the year.

The collaboration between tourism, businesses, exporters, and the State Government in Western Australia, known as the Team Perth approach, has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the aviation sector. Perth Airport remains committed to expanding international flights and plans to collaborate with the new Tourism Minister, Hon Rita Saffioti MLA, to enhance Perth and Western Australia’s global connectivity.

ANA will operate the Perth-Tokyo service three times a week, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.