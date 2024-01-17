Passenger bites flight attendant; ALL Nippon Airways flight returns to Tokyo Haneda

On 16 January, the ANA – ALL Nippon Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered JA814A) operated flight NH118 between Tokyo Haneda, Japan and Seattle, United States but an unexpected situation prompted for an immediate return to the Japanese airport.

A drunken passenger, identified as a 55-year-old American man, bit a flight attendant, forcing the aircraft, carrying 159 passengers, to turn back over the Pacific Ocean. The flight attendant sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

Upon landing, the unruly passenger was handed over to local law enforcement. In subsequent questioning, he claimed to have no recollection of his behavior during the flight.