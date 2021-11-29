Japan once again closes its borders to stem the spreading of the Omicron variant

While the country relaxed some restrictions to allow entry for business travellers, students and foreign interns three weeks ago, Japan is once again closing those borders to all foreign visitors. The Japanese returning from nine southern African states will be submitted to “strict isolation measures“.

Japan will close its borders to all foreign visitors in the face of the Omicron variant, the Japanese government announced on Monday, three weeks after easing certain restrictions to allow the entry of foreign business travellers, students and interns. “We are going to ban all (new) entries of foreign nationals from around the world from 30 November,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Japanese returning from nine southern African countries where infections with the new variant have been identified will have to submit to “strict isolation measures based on risk,” said Mr Kishida. Japan, which put in place border restrictions at the start of the pandemic, eased its measures for business travellers, students and foreign interns in early November, but remains closed to tourists.

ANA All Nippon Airways flights NH231/2 from Tokyo Narita to Brussels and return are cancelled on 1 December.