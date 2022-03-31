Final flight for All Nippon Airways’ Boeing 777 in Star Wars BB-8 livery

Bart Noëth
A livery that made every child dream, an aircraft that about every plane spotter on this planet was looking forward to catch on his camera: the Boeing 777 in Star Wars BB-8 colour scheme (registered JA789A). But today, the aircraft will take off on its last flight, ANA All Nippon Airways wrote on social media. 

According to online flight data, Star Wars BB-8 will today fly a domestic route between Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo, Japan.

The airline, however, is still operating two aircraft in the distinct “Star Wars”-livery: R2-D2 and 3-CPO.

ANA Boeing 787-9 “Star Wars” JA873A © Ivan Conincx

Meet C-3PO, All Nippon Airways’ latest Star Wars livery rolled out today

Without forgetting the three Airbus A380’s in “Flying Honu“-scheme.

ANA – All Nippon Airways to receive third “Flying Honu” Airbus A380, expanding its fleet for the Narita-Honolulu route

