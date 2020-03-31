[Coronavirus] All Nippon Airways suspends daily flights to Brussels and other European cities between 29 March and 24 April

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will temporarily change its flight frequency to and from select cities.
Among the affected cities in Europe, frequencies to London Heathrow and Frankfurt are reduced from 7 to 3 weekly flights. Routes to Paris CDG, Brussels, Munich, Dusseldorf and Vienna are suspended.
Changes to the FY2020 summer schedule (March 29 – April 24)
A total of 119 flights serving 8 routes will be affected by the changes announced today (31 March), bringing the total number of affected flights during the summer schedule (March 29 – April 24) to 3,932 serving 69 different routes.
- Before the changes, ANA planned to serve a total of 4,653 flights serving 72 routes from March 29 until April 24.
The complete list of affected flights is available here: https://www.anahd.co.jp/group/en/pr/202003/20200331.html
TOKYO, March 31, 2020