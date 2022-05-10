ANA to resume the Tokyo Haneda – London Heathrow route and change other international routes. Flights to Brussels via Polar Route

ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of May 10, 2022

Based on the growing demand for flights from/to North America and Asia, ANA will increase the number of flights on select international routes in May and June.

The Haneda-London route will resume in June to accommodate the demand for flights between Japan and Europe.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is updating its international flight schedule and will increase the flight frequency to select cities from May 15 to June 30, 2022. With the recent easing of travel restrictions in Japan and other countries, there has been an increase in demand, mainly on North America and Asia routes. While flights from/to select European cities have been suspended since March, ANA has now adjusted operations and will resume the Haneda-London route starting in June.

ANA will continue to monitor local restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA is committed to maintaining the standards and protocols established by the ANA Care Promise, the initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

Flight operation to European Destinations via the Northern Polar Route

In addition to the nonstop flights from Narita to Brussels and Haneda to Frankfurt, ANA plans to operate nonstop flights from Haneda to London (from June 1) on the northern polar route. The flight time on the westbound flights will be shortened compared to taking the central Asia route, and will not require refuelling at transit points. This will help improve convenience for passengers and for cargo transportation. For flights from Haneda to London, the northern polar route reduces flight time by approximately 60-90 minutes compared to the central Asia route (the time may vary depending on the season and weather conditions).

Notes to above: Depending on weather conditions and other factors, the central Asia route may be used. Eastbound flights from London to Haneda will be operated on the central Asia route, taking into consideration the effect of wind and other factors.

Changes in quarantine measures, immigration conditions and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination.

ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees. For further information on our special handling measures regarding ticket reservations and other COVID-19 related matters, please refer to the link below: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/topics/coronavirus-travel-information/

TOKYO, May 10, 2022