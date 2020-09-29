ANA returns to Brussels Airport, but with cargo only flights

The Japanese airline ANA will return to Brussels Airport in mid-October. But instead of carrying passengers, the company will only transport cargo and mail on passenger planes.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has not been flying passengers to Brussels for months and will not do so for the time being, due to the corona crisis. However, according to a new schedule published yesterday on its website, ANA will relaunch the route between Tokyo Narita and Brussels as a freight route as of 13 October. The airline will use passenger aircraft (either a Boeing 787 or a Boeing 777) for this purpose.

The flights from Tokyo Narita to Brussels will operate thrice-weekly, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with the return flight on the next day. The flight numbers NH231/NH232 used earlier for passenger flights will be retained.