ANA resumes passenger flights to Brussels in December

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its plan to operate 8 direct flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Brussels during the year-end period (December 17, 2020 to January 13, 2021). The route will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with 3 travel classes.

The passenger service between Japan and Belgium has been suspended since March 27, 2020. ANA is planning to run direct flights during the holiday season despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation. We are excited to provide opportunities for those who haven’t been able to travel back home to be reunited with family and friends during this holiday season.

Please see below for the available flights:

NH231/17DEC (Thu) Tokyo Narita 11:00 – Brussels 15:25 arrival direct flight

NH232/19DEC (Sat) Brussels 20:50 – Tokyo Narita (next day) 16:15 arrival direct flight

NH231/23DEC (Wed) Tokyo 11:00 – Brussels 15:25 arrival direct flight

NH232/24DEC (Thu) Brussels 20:50 – Tokyo Narita (next day) 16:15 arrival direct flight

NH231/07JAN (Thu) Tokyo Narita 11:00 – Brussels 15:25 arrival direct flight

NH231/09JAN (Sat) Tokyo Narita 11:00 – Brussels 15:25 arrival direct flight

NH232/09JAN (Sat) Brussels 20:50 – Tokyo Narita (next day) 16:15 arrival direct flight

NH232/13JAN (Wed) Brussels 20:50 – Tokyo Narita (next day) 16:15 arrival direct flight

These flights are available for booking on www.anaskyweb.com or by contacting a travel agency.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the people who have supported us. We will continue to react quickly to market trends and will do our utmost efforts to respond to their needs as flexibly as possible.” said Keiichi Ueda, General Manager of ANA Brussels Office.

“We are happy to see All Nippon Airways relaunching its passenger route to Tokyo during the holiday season. Passengers will again be able to travel directly between Brussels and Tokyo Narita in this period where connecting people is so important.” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

A

NA is committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of all its valued passengers and our employees by providing customers with clean and hygienic environments in airports, lounges and onboard aircraft through “ANA Care Promise”, our new standard for air travel. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety and comfort for all passengers flying with ANA.

ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate actions when needed to reassure our customers and employees that ANA is taking every precaution to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment. For further information on COVID-19 related matters, please refer to the link below:

https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/topics/coronavirus-travel-information/

BRUSSELS, Oct. 29, 2020