ANA makes all Hiroshima flights carbon neutral in May because of G7 summit

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced that it will make its flights to and from Hiroshima Airport carbon neutral this month, in collaboration with Inpex and Idemitsu Kosan.

The initiative will involve 682 domestic flights being supplied with jet fuel whose carbon emissions are offset through carbon credit trades. The decision coincides with the upcoming Group of Seven summit in the city of Hiroshima.

ANA estimates the initiative will reduce emissions by almost 10,000 tonnes. The partners hope the initiative will create momentum for achieving net zero emissions in the aviation industry.

ANA officials state that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is scarce at present, but carbon-neutral fuel could be a promising way to achieve net zero emissions in Japanese airports.