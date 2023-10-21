ANA launches third ‘Flying Sea Turtle’ Airbus A380 three years after delivery, a delay due to the pandemic

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways has introduced its third Airbus A380, registered JA383A and nicknamed the “Flying Sea Turtle,” after a three-year pandemic-related delay. This double-deck jet, featuring 520 seats, embarked on its maiden flight (NH182) to Honolulu, Hawaii.

ANA had initially planned to add this aircraft in 2020 but postponed due to plummeting travel demand. The airline now operates 10 weekly round trips between Narita and Honolulu with A380s and plans to increase it to 14 flights in December to meet seasonal demand.