ANA launches Stockholm–Tokyo route, strengthening Sweden-Japan connectivity

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, has launched a new direct route between Stockholm Arlanda and Tokyo Haneda, further enhancing Sweden’s ties with Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The route, inaugurated on January 31, will operate three times a week, supporting business, tourism, and trade. Japan is Sweden’s second-largest trading partner in Asia, with a significant corporate presence in both countries.

ANA’s expansion reinforces Stockholm as a key European hub, complementing its existing routes from major European cities and its upcoming Istanbul service in February 2025.