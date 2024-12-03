ANA launches direct Milan-Tokyo flights, expanding Italy-Japan connectivity

Starting December 3, 2024, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has inaugurated direct flights between Milan Malpensa International Airport and Tokyo Haneda, operating three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). This new service marks ANA’s first nonstop route from Italy to Japan, reinforcing the airline’s growing European network.

Key Features of the Service:

Convenient Schedule: Departure from Milan at 10:30, arriving in Tokyo at 19:30 the next day, optimising business and leisure travel.

Seamless Connections: Access to domestic Japanese destinations such as Osaka, Sapporo, and Fukuoka, as well as broader Asia-Pacific locations via Tokyo Haneda.

Enhancing Bilateral Relations:

ANA CEO Shinichi Inoue highlighted Milan’s significance as a European hub and Japan’s popularity among Italian travellers, with Italy ranking as the fourth-largest European market for visitors to Japan. The new route is expected to strengthen commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.

Passenger Experience:

ANA offers exceptional hospitality through its OMOTENASHI service philosophy, with premium in-flight amenities including:

Fully flat Business Class seats with direct aisle access.

Premium Economy with wider seats and enhanced comfort.

Complimentary Wi-Fi for Business Class passengers and free text messaging for others.

Milan Malpensa’s Growing Long-Haul Network:

The addition of ANA’s route follows a 61% increase in Asian passenger traffic at Malpensa this year, reflecting the airport’s strategic focus on expanding connectivity to the East.

Sustainability and Excellence:

ANA’s “Future Promise” programme emphasises sustainable practices, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, aligning with its recognition as a Skytrax 5-star airline for 11 consecutive years.

This launch not only bridges Milan and Tokyo but also enhances travel opportunities between Europe and Japan, inviting passengers to experience Japan’s rich culture, winter attractions, and renowned hospitality.