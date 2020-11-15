ANA increases frequency to daily on the Tokyo Narita – Brussels route, but for freight only

Since 11 November, ANA All Nippon Airways resumed daily flights by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner between Tokyo Narita and Brussels Airport, as reported in our forum by member Atlantis. However, those flights will be for freight only.

Until 11 November, these flights were operated on a three-times-weekly basis. But the increase in demand for cargo between the two capitals, especially from Japan to the Belgian industry, have convinced the airline to increase its frequency.

The flights are operated with the flight numbers formerly used for passenger traffic, i.e. NH231/232.

ANA had formerly announced it would operate passenger flights on the Tokyo-Brussels route at some dates between 17 December 2020 and 13 January 2021.