ANA Group expands fleet with seven additional fuel-efficient DHC-8-400 aircraft

ANA HOLDINGS INC. (ANA HD) has announced the addition of seven more DHC-8-400 aircraft to its fleet. These aircraft will be modified to align with ANA Group’s current DHC-8-400 specifications, ensuring compliance with safety standards through ANA’s maintenance system. De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will recondition and certify the aircraft, delivering them under warranty.

Hidekazu Yoshida, Executive Vice President of Procurement at ANA, highlighted the commitment to maintaining a reliable and economical fleet, stating, “De Havilland Canada’s comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul support will help us maintain our high standards of safety and service while supporting long-term reliability.”

The DHC-8-400, known for its fuel efficiency, has been part of ANA Group’s operations since November 1, 2003. The new aircraft will begin to be introduced in 2025, contributing to a modernised and sustainable operational structure for the airline.