ANA expands European network with new routes to Milan, Stockholm, and Istanbul

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 11 consecutive years, announced the launch of three new non-stop routes from Tokyo Haneda Airport as part of their 2024 winter schedule. The new destinations are Milan, Stockholm, and Istanbul, catering to the growing demand for travel and strengthening bilateral exchanges between Japan and these countries.

Milan Malpensa flights commence on December 3, 2024. Stockholm Arlanda flights commence on January 31, 2025, marking the first scheduled flight to Stockholm by a Japanese airline. Istanbul flights commence on February 12, 2025.

ANA aims to enhance travel options, provide new customer experiences, and support its management vision of “Uniting World in Wonder.” With the addition of Stockholm, ANA will have eight destinations in Europe, offering increased convenience for passengers travelling to the Nordic region.

The Istanbul route will improve access to the Middle East and Africa through Istanbul’s extensive hub network. ANA will also resume its Haneda to Vienna route in August 2024, alongside daily flights to Paris and Munich.

Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA: “These new routes reflect ANA’s commitment to meet the increasing demand for travel between Japan and each country. We hope this expansion provides our travelers with greater choice, and new customer experiences and reinforces our commitment to a seamless and enjoyable journey.”

ANA’s network expansion underscores its position as the largest carrier between Japan and Europe, further facilitating business and cultural exchanges between Japan and the new destinations. The airline remains dedicated to enhancing its international presence and providing exceptional travel experiences.