ANA carries official Olympic Team Belgium to Tokyo

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is the official airline partner of the Belgium Olympic and Paralympic teams for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games scheduled to start on 23rd July 2021.

ANA believes that sport provides people with dreams, hopes and aspirations, as well as making a significant contribution toward transporting Team Belgium to Japan. ANA flew over 300 Team Belgium athletes, support staff and equipment, directly to Tokyo for these Olympic Games over 7 additional flights.

ANA has contributed toward providing comfortable and convenient direct access between Japan and Belgium, by operating a direct daily flight between Tokyo Narita and Brussels since October 2015. Currently, ANA is operating a weekly direct flight between Brussels and Tokyo Narita.

“We are proud to be the official airline sponsor of Team Belgium Olympic and Paralympic teams! We are wishing them a safe trip as they make their way to Tokyo from Brussels on our direct flight to Tokyo Narita”, says Keiichi Ueda, General Manager of ANA Brussels Office.

“We are very happy to welcome the Belgian Olympic Team at Brussels Airport again, as proud sponsor since 2016, and to offer them a pleasant and safe experience travelling to the Games in Tokyo, together with All Nippon Airways. We wish all our athletes the best of luck for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

ANA is committed to conveying the beauty and potential of sports by supporting various sporting activities, and hopes for a bright and successful future for all athletes from all over the world who are participating in these Olympic & Paralympic games

Brussels, 22nd JULY 2021