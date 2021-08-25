ANA announces revised flight schedule for second half of FY2021: 5 international routes postponed

-
ANA will be increasing frequency on select domestic routes to and from Tokyo Haneda and will be strengthening its cooperation with Peach to optimise the ANA Group’s network, maximising profit by responding to the expected recovery in demand as vaccination rollout expands.
For international routes, ANA will continue to closely monitor border measures in each country as well as increased use of vaccine passports and will respond to shifts in demand.
Given the strong demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by expanding the number of destinations to operate freighters and by utilizing passenger aircraft for cargo operations.
All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, has announced its revised flight schedule for fiscal year 2021 (FY2021).
In the current fiscal year, ANA has responded to the decline in demand for both domestic and international routes caused by COVID-19 by reducing the number of flights and adjusting operations to optimise business. However, to meet the strong demand for cargo transportation, ANA has responded by demonstrating flexibility in its business plans, actively operating freighters and passenger aircraft for cargo operations.
As demand in overseas markets continues to recover alongside vaccine availability and increasing vaccination rates, ANA expects for demand within the Japanese market to follow. ANA will continue to closely monitor demand and is committed to increasing flexibility so that it can respond appropriately to future trends.
The key points for the second half of FY2021 are as follows:
Domestic Routes
ANA will increase flight frequency on the Haneda-Sapporo and Haneda-Fukuoka routes and operate select routes as seasonal and/or limited flight operations. As demand recovers, ANA will operate flights with larger aircraft while also utilising international aircraft to operate additional flights in response to rising demand. However, in areas where demand is in decline, ANA will reduce the number of flights and downsize the aircraft used while it adapts to trends in demand.
With regard to the Hokkaido and Okinawa routes primarily departing from Chubu airport and Fukuoka airport, ANA Group will optimise the capabilities of its group network by scheduling additional flights to be operated by Peach Aviation, an airline known for its appeal among leisure travellers.
Because the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect its business, ANA will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.
Routes to be increased for specific date ranges
Routes to be temporarily suspended or reduced for specific date ranges
1: The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule. The actual number of flights may differ based on flight reductions due to COVID-19.
2: In addition to the ANA flights listed above, Peach Aviation flights are also scheduled to begin or increased on this route.
3: For January 25, 29 and 31 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and 2 round trips/day on other dates.
4: For November 2, 7-8, 10-15, 17, 25, 28-29; December 1-3, 7-17, 19, 21-22, 24-31; January 1-4, 11, 13, 16-19, 21-22, 25-29; February 1-3, 6-8, 10-11, 16-21, 24; March 4-5, 7-8, 11, 14 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and for other dates the frequency will be 2 round trips/day.
5: For November 3-5, 8-10, 12-13, 16, 19, the frequency will be 1 roundtrip/day, and 0.5 round trip/day for December 7, 9.
6: For December 1, the frequency will be 1.5 roundtrip/day, and 1 round trip/day on other dates.
7: For November 5, 9, 13-14, 19-20, 24-25, 30; December 1-6, 8-9, 12-13, 17, the frequency will be 1 round trip/day. For October 31, November 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 15-16, 18, 21, 23, 26-29, December 7, 10-11, 14, 16, 18, January 31, February 1, 4-5, 15-16, 18-19, 21-22, 25-26 the frequency will be 0.5 round trip/day.
International Routes
In order to provide customers with more information and to allow for earlier travel preparations, the suspension or reduction of select routes have been determined as follows.
By making changes such as the transfer of the Tokyo Haneda-Washington D.C. and Tokyo Haneda-Houston routes to Tokyo Narita airport, ANA aims to accommodate the demand for connections between Asia-North America while simultaneously maximising the revenue per flight from both passenger and cargo operations. ANA will continue to flexibly respond to demand by reassessing our flight schedule on a monthly basis.
Period for change: October 31, 2021, to March 26, 2022
Freighter Routes
Boeing 767 freighters will continue to operate the Beijing route, which has been in operation since July 2021. In addition, Boeing 777 freighters will be introduced on the Hong Kong, Taipei and Qingdao routes as non-scheduled flights. By expanding the number of destinations served with large freighters, ANA aims to capture demand for large-scale cargo deliveries. ANA will also add both non-scheduled and charter freighter flights in addition to utilising passenger aircraft for cargo operations. ANA remains committed to flexibly adapting its operations to meet market trends.
Period for change: October 31, 2021, to March 26, 2022
1: The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule, therefore the actual number of flights may differ.
*In addition to the above flights, non-scheduled and/or charter flights are expected to be added (including Boeing777F freighters to Hong Kong, Taipei, Qingdao) according to monthly plans.