ANA announces revised flight schedule for second half of FY2021: 5 international routes postponed

In the current fiscal year, ANA has responded to the decline in demand for both domestic and international routes caused by COVID-19 by reducing the number of flights and adjusting operations to optimise business. However, to meet the strong demand for cargo transportation, ANA has responded by demonstrating flexibility in its business plans, actively operating freighters and passenger aircraft for cargo operations.

As demand in overseas markets continues to recover alongside vaccine availability and increasing vaccination rates, ANA expects for demand within the Japanese market to follow. ANA will continue to closely monitor demand and is committed to increasing flexibility so that it can respond appropriately to future trends.