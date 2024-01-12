ANA and ITA Airways to codeshare on travel between Japan and Italy

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier, have entered into a codeshare agreement connecting their networks. Starting from January 24th, the partnership allows travellers to benefit from enhanced connectivity between Rome Fiumicino and Tokyo Haneda, the hubs of the two airlines.

Passengers will have the convenience of booking a single ticket, checking in at the departure airport, and collecting checked baggage at the final destination airport. ANA will apply its “NH” code on ITA Airways’ flights between Haneda and Rome, as well as on routes connecting Rome Fiumicino Airport to Bologna, Venice, Turin, Florence, and Naples. In return, ITA Airways will add its “AZ” code on six domestic Japanese destinations served by ANA (Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Itami, Kansai, Okinawa, and Sapporo).

The codeshare partnership aims to strengthen economic and commercial ties between Italy and Japan, providing travellers with expanded travel options. The codeshare flights will be available for sale through the airlines’ websites, reservation systems, and travel agencies starting from January 17th.