ANA and EL AL Israel Airlines to begin commercial partnership for travel between Israel and Japan

- Codeshare flights will operate on EL AL’s Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita route beginning Spring 2024
- Future partnership to include reciprocal Frequent Flyer Program to enhance customer benefits
All Nippon Airways (ANA) and EL AL Israel Airlines (EL AL) have entered into a commercial agreement marking the beginning of a codeshare partnership to connect Japan and Israel. The partnership will start in Spring 2024 with ANA placing its “NH” code on the EL AL operating flights on the Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita route, which was inaugurated in March 2023. Subsequently, EL AL will place its “LY” code on select ANA routes, including domestic routes within Japan.
The airlines are also planning to sign a Frequent Flyer Programme agreement, enhancing benefits for mileage members travelling between Japan and Israel. Members can expect premium customer services and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and premium customer benefits as part of the agreement.
“ANA is excited to begin this partnership with EL AL, and we hope that it will provide safe and convenient travel with greater opportunities for both business and leisure passengers between Israel and Japan,” said Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA. “This partnership will strengthen customer service and connections between our countries and further enhance the relationship that has been growing in all areas for over 70 years.“
“With the launch of the EL AL flights between Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita, we have seen a great deal of interest of travellers between the two countries. The cooperation between EL AL and ANA is an important element in ensuring the success of this route,” said Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, CEO of EL AL. “We look forward to our codeshare and reciprocal frequent flyer agreement which will bring tremendous benefits to our mutual customers and further strengthen the ties between our two countries.”
- * Information in this press release is subject to government approval.