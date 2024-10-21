ANA and Brussels Airlines expand codeshare network for Winter 2024/25

Star Alliance members ANA (All Nippon Airways) and Brussels Airlines are set to expand their codeshare partnership for the Northern Winter 2024/25 season. Effective October 30, 2024, ANA’s flight numbers (NH-coded) will be displayed on eight additional Brussels Airlines routes. This expansion enhances connectivity between Brussels and key European destinations.

The new codeshare routes operated by Brussels Airlines include flights from Brussels to Bilbao, Gothenburg, Krakow, Marseille, Oslo, Porto, Toulouse, and Valencia. The collaboration provides ANA passengers with more seamless travel options across Europe, strengthening the alliance between the two airlines and boosting travel convenience for passengers flying to and from Asia via Brussels.

This development is part of ANA and Brussels Airlines’ ongoing effort to offer passengers greater flexibility and connectivity through their joint networks.

Source: Aeroroutes