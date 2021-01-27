ANA All Nippon Airways to resume service on the Tokyo Narita – Brussels route on 6 March

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will temporarily change its flight frequency to select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines, recently instituted public health quarantine measures and passenger demand trends. Due to the widespread impact of COVID-19, ANA has decided to review flight schedules from January to 18 April for select routes and is announcing the changes now to minimise inconvenience to passengers. These actions align to previously announced efforts for a streamlined schedule to support ANA’s business strategy.

Of interest to Belgium, ANA will resume flights NH231/232 from Tokyo Narita to Brussels and return as of 6 March, with one weekly frequency on Saturdays. This schedule remains valid until 18 April. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

ANA already reinstated this flight during the Christmas/New Year period with a limited number of flights.

TOKYO, Jan. 25, 2021