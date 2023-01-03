ANA All Nippon Airways and Hainan Airlines to resume non-stop flights to Brussels Airport

ANA All Nippon Airways and Hainan Airlines both announced they would resume regular non-stop flights to Brussels Airport in Summer 2023.

ANA will fly twice weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays) between Tokyo Narita and Brussels from 11 March 2023, increasing to daily on 26 March. Flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

NH231 NRT1050 - 1555 BRU 789 D NH232 BRU2110 - 1540+1NRT 789 D

Hainan Airlines will resume non-stop flights to Beijing from 12 January, as the airline will remove stopovers for quarantine purposes in Xi’an and Chongqing, still four times weekly (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

HU491 PEK0320 – 0700 BRU 789 x147 HU492 BRU1220 – 0520+1PEK 789 x147

