All Nippon Airways resumes direct flights from Perth to Tokyo amid high demand

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has resumed its non-stop service between Perth and Tokyo Narita two weeks ahead of schedule due to strong demand.

The service, operating three times a week on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, will run from October 14, 2024, to March 27, 2025.

Perth Airport officials celebrated the return, highlighting its positive impact on both business and leisure travel. Japan ranks as Western Australia’s ninth-largest international visitor market, contributing $70 million in visitor spending for the year ending June 2024.

ANA’s return is expected to provide a significant boost to the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors.