All Nippon Airways confirms return to Perth, Australia

Perth Airport has welcomed the recent announcement by All Nippon Airways (ANA) that they will recommence the successful Tokyo Narita to Perth service, from 29 October 2023. The direct flight will operate three times per week initially, adding 57,408 seats back into the market.



Perth Airport Acting CEO Kate Holsgrove said that this was great news for Perth and WA and a major step forward in the airport’s post-Covid efforts to rebuild international aviation

connections: “Prior to the pandemic, ANA’s Perth-Tokyo route was incredibly popular with travellers, and we expect there to be huge demand when it resumes later this year.

“The October launch will allow ANA to replicate the successful build-up they undertook for the first direct flights back in 2019, with a strong focus on both business travel and the Japanese ski season.



“Once the service re-launches, we will continue to work closely with ANA to rebuild confidently towards a daily service with strong passenger demand all year-round.



“This represents another success for the post-pandemic aviation recovery which has been strongly supported by Perth Airport, the Western Australian Government, and Tourism WA.”



ANA will operate the Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Perth (PER) service on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which has a total of 184 seats including 32 Business Class seats, 14 Premium Economy Class and 138 Economy Class seats.

18 January 2023

