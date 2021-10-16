All Nippon Airways (ANA) takes delivery of its last Airbus A380, the last one delivered from Toulouse

Yesterday, Friday 15 October 2021, an Airbus A380-800 registered JA383A left Toulouse-Blagnac airport just before 18:00 with destination Tokyo Narita. Flight NH9398 marked the last delivery of an Airbus A380 from Toulouse. The remaining two will be delivered to Hamburg to Emirates.

Almost fourteen years after the first delivery to Singapore Airlines, the third and last Airbus A380 destined for All Nippon Airways (ANA) took off for Japan in its unique Orange Turtle livery.

A significant audience gathered around the airport to watch the plane take off and pay the last tribute to the very large carrier that has rocked the skies of Toulouse for many years.