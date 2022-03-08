ANA (All Nippon Airways) introduces new medium-haul brand AirJapan

ANA Holdings, parent company of ANA All Nippon Airways, has introduced its new subsidiary: “AirJapan“. The new Japanese airline will operate medium-haul international fights at affordable rates on aircraft where passengers can relax and feel at ease. The group plans to launch operations in the second half of 2023, if marketing demand for international flights is high.

In order to pursue sustainable growth as an airline group, the new brand was announced in the fall of 2020. During a press conference held today, the brand name, logo and aircraft design was introduced.

Brand concept