ANA (All Nippon Airways) introduces new medium-haul brand AirJapan

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
125

ANA Holdings, parent company of ANA All Nippon Airways, has introduced its new subsidiary: “AirJapan“. The new Japanese airline will operate medium-haul international fights at affordable rates on aircraft where passengers can relax and feel at ease. The group plans to launch operations in the second half of 2023, if marketing demand for international flights is high.

In order to pursue sustainable growth as an airline group, the new brand was announced in the fall of 2020. During a press conference held today, the brand name, logo and aircraft design was introduced.

Brand concept

The brand concept is “Fly Thoughtful“. Thoughtful means caring, compassion and kindness.

As an all-friendly airline, we aim to create a completely new air travel with Japanese-style “ideas” and “quality.”“, the airline said during a press conference.

blank

Brand logo – color – aircraft design

People from all over the world will quickly recognize the logo, which is based on the motif of R and J, the image of gentleness of hands on hands (thoughtful).

blank

The brand color is a combination of the traditional Japanese colors “indigo” and “dawn”.

  • Indigo expresses the skillful and polite technique of “indigo dyeing”, a traditional Japanese craft (trust and thoughtfulness),
  • Dawn color has been selected as the color of “sunrise” in spring, one the four seasons of Japan to express comfortable warmth (comfort and care)

blank

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.