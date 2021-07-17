Wingtip of American Airlines Boeing 787 hits parked Aer Lingus A330 during pushback at Dublin

André Orban
On 16 June, shortly before 11:20, the right wingtip of an American Airlines Boeing 787-8 registered N873BB collided with the winglet of an empty Aer Lingus A330-300 registered EI-EIM while being pushed back from a stand at Dublin airport on flight AA723 to Philadelphia.

The American Airlines flight was temporarily grounded while the situation is under investigation by the Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit.

No one was injured in the incident, and the American Airlines passengers were accommodated overnight and rebooked on alternative flights. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

