VAS Aero Services secures deal with American Airlines to acquire four of the carrier’s Airbus A330-300 airframes and 11 PW4168 engines 

VAS Aero Services, a global leader in aviation logistics and aftermarket services, announced it has acquired four Airbus A330-300 airframes and 11 Pratt & Whitney PW4168 engines from Fort Worth, TX-based American Airlines, the largest commercial air carrier in the US.

The four Airbus A330-300 widebody aircraft were retired from American’s fleet in 2020. Adding to the breadth and depth of VAS’s already significant aftermarket parts inventory, the airframes will be allocated for teardown and the surplus parts distributed through VAS’s worldwide airline operator customer base.

The Pratt & Whitney PW4168 engines will be placed with VAS’s aftermarket services partner, SR Technics, for engine lease pool support and ultimately disassembled to increase their Used Serviceable Material (USM) availability. The addition of the PW engines further strengthens VAS’s Supply Program with SR Technics and offers major end users favourable green-time leasing options and vital USM solutions.

“VAS boasts an enviable record in aircraft disassembly and serviceable parts harvesting, testing, certification and documentation, with particular expertise with the Airbus widebody platform,” says VAS CEO Tommy Hughes. “As demand increases for used, serviceable A330 parts, airline operators around the world will benefit from access to VAS’s quality A330-300 airframe and PW4168 engine parts which will be made available through this acquisition.”

Boca Raton, FL, August 17, 2022