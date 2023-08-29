US Department of Transportation fines Amreican Airlines $4.1 million for unlawfully keeping passengers on tarmac

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined American Airlines $4.1 million for violating regulations that prohibit tarmac delays of over three hours on domestic flights without allowing passengers to deplane.

The DOT investigation discovered numerous instances where American Airlines had kept flights on the tarmac for extended periods, affecting a total of 5,821 passengers. These violations occurred between 2018 and 2021, with most incidents happening at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The airline has been ordered to pay the largest fine ever issued for tarmac delay violations and must cease violating the rule. As part of its effort to protect travellers, the DOT has returned over $2.5 billion in refunds to passengers. This action is in line with the DOT’s ongoing commitment to enforce passenger rights and hold airlines accountable.

The fine comes amidst broader initiatives by the Biden-Harris Administration to enhance traveller protections, including rules for compensation, amenities, family seating, and fee transparency in the airline industry.