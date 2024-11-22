Unruly passenger restrained with duct tape after attempting to open aircraft door mid-flight

The incident unfolded aboard an American Airlines domestic flight from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday when a passenger attempted to open the airplane door while the flight was in progress. The man, claiming he “needed to leave the plane now,” attacked a flight attendant who tried to block his access to the door, injuring her neck and wrist. Fellow passengers quickly intervened, pulling him away and restraining him with duct tape provided by the crew.

One of the assisting passengers, Doug McCright, described the man as determined to exit the aircraft, telling CNN that the situation required swift action. Using duct tape, passengers secured the man’s wrists, knees, and ankles, holding him down for approximately 30 minutes until the plane landed safely in Dallas-Fort Worth. Upon arrival, FBI agents boarded the aircraft, arrested the individual, and took him for a mental evaluation. American Airlines thanked its crew and passengers for their decisive response in ensuring safety during the incident.

This alarming episode highlights a rise in unruly passenger behavior since the pandemic, which airlines say has significantly worsened. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, over 1,854 cases of misconduct have been reported in the U.S. so far in 2024. Incidents have ranged from physical attacks on crew members to threats of mass harm, underscoring the challenges faced by the aviation industry in maintaining order and safety at 35,000 feet.