Unruly passenger forces American Airlines flight from JFK to Milan Malpensa to turn back

An American Airlines flight en route from New York’s JFK Airport to Milan Malpensa, Italy was forced to return to JFK after an incident involving an unruly passenger mid-flight. The Boeing 777 (registration N781AN), operating as flight 198, departed on the evening of 7 April but reversed course approximately four hours into the transatlantic journey.

Passengers onboard described a chaotic scene in the rear of the aircraft, sparked when a man became agitated over not receiving his preferred meal and being denied an exit row seat due to traveling with a baby. The situation reportedly escalated to physical outbursts and an attempt to access the cockpit.

“There was somebody charging at the flight attendants and even tried to barge into the cockpit,” passenger Krystie Tomlinson recalled to CBSNEWS. With no air marshal present, crew members called on fellow passengers for assistance.

Despite the serious disruption, passengers were initially told of “technical issues” before the true cause became evident. The flight returned to JFK around 3 a.m., where travelers remained onboard until the disruptive passenger was escorted off by authorities. No charges have been filed, according to police sources.

American Airlines later issued a statement emphasizing that “the safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority.”

Stranded passengers expressed frustration with the airline’s lack of support upon return, citing no compensation or accommodations offered. The rebooked flight eventually departed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, ending a 16-hour ordeal.

The FAA continues to investigate, noting over 1,800 unruly passenger reports so far in 2024.