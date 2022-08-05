Tug (and driver) get stuck underneath American Airlines Boeing 737-800 during towing mishap

A few days ago, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N949NN) sustained some damage in a towing incident at New York La Guardia Airport, United States. The aircraft was being towed from a hangar to a departure gate.

During the procedure, the tug driver made a sharp and speedy turn snapping the tow-bar like a twig. The tug ended up under the aircraft and the driver got stuck in his cabin.

Luckily, nobody got injured in the mishap. The driver, however, was taken to hospital for further evaluation.

American Airlines deployed another aircraft to perform the flight, while the damaged aircraft is in for repair. The airline added that is investigating the incident.

Following footage appeared on social media:

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (N949NN, built 2014) sustained some damage in a towing incident at New York La Guardia Airport (KLGA), NY. While in a sharp+speedy turn, the towbar detached. The cabin was crushed under the fuselage. No one was injured. https://t.co/s2i2V1yvHs pic.twitter.com/QzwMpPKQlE — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 3, 2022