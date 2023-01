On 22 January, an American Airlines Boeing 777-300 (registered N730AN) operated flight AA950 between Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York JFK, United States. About 30 minutes into the flight, the crew decided to head back to Sao Paulo after pressurization problems of the cabin.

Due to the technical malfunction, the oxygen masks dropped. As a result of the overweight landing, a number of tires deflated.

After repairs, the aircraft is expected to be ferried to JFK on 26 January.