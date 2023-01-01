American Airlines ground worker killed in accident at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

An airline ground crew member working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 15:00 on Saturday, Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. Some sources say that a baggage handler was sucked into the running engine of an American Airlines E175 jet.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of an AA/Piedmont Airlines team member,” airport executive director Wade Davis said in the statement.

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 20:30 and an FAA investigation into the incident was underway.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023