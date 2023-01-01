American Airlines ground worker killed in accident at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

By
André Orban
-
An airline ground crew member working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 15:00 on Saturday, Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. Some sources say that a baggage handler was sucked into the running engine of an American Airlines E175 jet.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of an AA/Piedmont Airlines team member,” airport executive director Wade Davis said in the statement.

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 20:30 and an FAA investigation into the incident was underway.

