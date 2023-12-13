Philippine Airlines and American Airlines launch new codeshare partnership

Philippine Airlines and American Airlines have launched a new codeshare partnership, marking the first marketed flights by a Philippine carrier to various U.S. destinations.

American Airlines customers can now book flights to Manila and Cebu via Tokyo, and even fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam. Conversely, Philippine Airlines has placed its code on American’s flights between Los Angeles and seven U.S. cities, expanding connectivity with PAL’s trans-Pacific service.

This collaboration aims to provide travellers seamless connections between Asia and the United States, opening up more options and opportunities to explore the wonders of the Philippines.