Passengers subdue unruly man attempting to open plane door mid-flight

Passengers on American Airlines flight AA1915 from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth (Airbus A319 reg. N9010R) restrained a man with duct tape after he allegedly attempted to open a cabin door mid-flight.

The incident occurred after the Canadian passenger became agitated, claiming he needed to exit the plane and attacking a flight attendant who tried to block his access to the door, injuring her wrist and neck.

Two passengers, Doug McCright and Charlie Boris, intervened to restrain the man, with Boris pinning his legs and helping secure him using duct tape provided by the airline. The restrained passenger was handed over to authorities upon landing and transported for evaluation.

American Airlines confirmed the use of onboard safety equipment during the incident and praised both passengers and crew for their actions. The investigation is ongoing.