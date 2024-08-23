Passenger with bleeding head after hair transplant refuses to leave American Airlines flight

A passenger on a domestic American Airlines flight in Miami, USA, was removed from the aircraft for a rather unusual reason. He had just undergone a hair transplant, but shortly before the flight, his head started bleeding profusely. Concerned about his condition, the crew asked him to exit the plane. However, he refused to comply, prompting the police to intervene.

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier (27) likely did not anticipate experiencing such severe complications from his hair transplant. He had insufficient bandages to stop the bleeding, according to local media. Nevertheless, he was determined to fly from Miami to Las Vegas.

His travel companion, Yusleydis Blanca Loyola (32), was equally resolute. “If we can’t fly, no one can,” she reportedly yelled at the flight attendants. She even livestreamed the entire confrontation on TikTok.

The crew deemed it too risky to allow Hernandez-Garnier to stay on board. Ultimately, the police had to be called to arrest both the man and his companion. They were escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

THIS JUST IN: A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport after boarding an American Airlines flight that was heading to Las Vegas, authorities confirmed. https://t.co/W1YSgDnUdS — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 20, 2024