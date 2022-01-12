Passenger storms and damages cockpit of American Airlines Boeing 737-800

On 11 January, American Airlines flight AA488 was boarding at San Pedro Sula Airport, Honduras for a flight back to Miami, United States. One passenger was able to storm the cockpit where the pilots were preparing their flight. During his escapade, the male passenger damaged the aircraft’s flight controls.

The disturbed passenger then tried to attempt to climb out of the cockpit window. The pilots, however, stopped his effort.

Security officers and police rushed to the aircraft to arrest him.

Since the aircraft got damaged, American Airlines was forced to send a replacement aircraft to pick up the stranded passengers and crew members.

Finally, the flight arrived in Miami with a delay of six hours.

A picture of the damaged controls and a short video clip of the event appeared on social media (comments section of Facebook page):